Albert (Al) Carter Shuckra, 80, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2020. Born on July 25, 1940 in Jackson Heights, New York to the late Albert Carter and Ellen Foote Shuckra. He grew up in Rochester, New York and graduated from Kenyon College with an Economics degree in 1962. Al served in the Navy from 1964 to 1966. He had a long, successful career at the Internal Revenue Service. While at the IRS, he settled his family in Avon, CT in 1974. He continued his career at Otis Elevators, Pratt & Whitney and DBM. His retirement years were spent travelling the world on planes, trains, and cruise ships. He met many wonderful people during his travels who became dear friends. He also spent his 75th birthday with his family on a cruise to Alaska. He loved to share stories and tell numerous jokes. People enjoyed his sense of humor and hearing about his travels and the people he met. He loved listening to jazz and had an eclectic collection of music. He was a long-time fan of the New York Yankees, PGA golf and the UCONN Women's Basketball team and enjoyed many other sports. He had an extensive palate and indulged in many gourmet cuisines. His kitchen was full of spices and savory aromas. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hartford, CT. Al is survived by his four children Christopher, Doug (Jessica) of Burlington, CT, Beth (Jamie) of South Windsor, CT, and Courtney (Messy) of Seminole, FL; grandchildren Drew and Emily of South Windsor, CT; his brother Steve Shuckra (Carol) of Traverse City, Michigan; two nephews and their families, Jeff Shuckra and Andy Shuckra, and many other relatives. He also leaves behind his love Diane, who accompanied him on his many travels around the world. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Maria, Vivian, the nurses of VITAS Healthcare, and close friends who took care of, watched over and loved our dad. If you are looking to honor his memory, may we suggest a donation in his name to: Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 Sigourney Street, Hartford, CT, 06105. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to the pandemic, the number of guests is limited. Please contact Trinity Church for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store