Albert Charles "Bert" Dahling
Albert "Bert" Charles Dahling of South Windsor, died on September 22, 2020 at Vernon Manor due to complications stemming from heart disease and related illnesses. He was 85. Mr. Dahling was born on March 24, 1935 in South Orange, New Jersey to his late parents, Albert F. and Marguerite Dahling. He graduated from Muhlenberg College with degrees in Business Administration and Economics in 1957 and eventually became an industrial engineer working for companies like B.F. Goodrich, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Connecticut Bank and Trust, and Rogers Corporation. He retired in 2001 to enjoy more time at his vacation home in Stoddard, New Hampshire as well as to pursue favorite pastimes including playing bridge, bowling, travelling, and volunteering which he shared with a wonderful group of local friends including his companion, Jane. He also held various volunteer positions over the span of decades at Vernon Congregational Church where he was a devoted congregant. Mr. Dahling is survived by his former wife Janice (Lehrman) and their 5 children including his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and D. Martin Sullivan of Mashpee, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Stewart Hench of Clinton, CT; his son and daughter-in-law Robert and Lauren Dahling of Katonah, NY; his daughter, Lynn Dahling of Salem, MA; and his daughter, Diane Dahling of Clinton, CT. He is also survived by three grandchildren including Alex and Rachel Dahling of Katonah NY, and Kelsey Dahling Hench Okwandu, her husband Charles, and great-granddaughter Summer of Unionville, CT. He is preceded in death by his former wives Bonnie L. (Dahling) and Helen (Welch Logan Dahling), as well as his sister, Marjorie. Mr. Dahling will be buried in a private ceremony on September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ActBlue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg or to Special Olympics Connecticut. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
