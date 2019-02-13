Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Albert Correa Jr., of Hartford, born July 8, 1996 passed away on February 10, 2019. He is survived by his son Albert Adriel Correa, his mother Maria Coral, his father Albert Correa and stepmom Natosha Correa, his grandmother Ramonita Correa, his sisters and brother, Brittany Alleyne, Jayden & Elizabeth Kelly, Angelica, Amaya, Alani, Aryana and Alicia Correa, several aunts, uncles and cousins. There's no shortage of memories when thinking of Albert; the love he had for his son, family and friends was beyond any measure. He will be missed, but we're thankful for the memories we have together.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Friday (Feb. 15) from 10:00am – 1:00pm followed by Funeral Services in the funeral home at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2019
