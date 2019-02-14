Home

Albert Correa Jr., of Hartford, born July 8, 1996 passed away February 10, 2019. He is survived by his son Albert Adriel Correa, his mother Maria Coral, his father Albert Correa and step mom Natosha Correa, his grandmothers Ramonita Correa, and Elizabeth Caligiuri, his sisters and brother Brittany, Angelica, Amaya, Jayden, Elizabeth, Alani, Aryana and Alicia, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Being a father is Albert's greatest accomplishment. He is the best son, brother and friend anyone could ever have. He touched everyone he came across in away only an Angel can touch you. He is his mothers, fathers and family's heart and soul. He was one of a kind. Where muturaty meets a playful young man. Albert is the epitome of a provider. We will be celebrating his life at The Ahern funeral home friday February 15 @108 Farmington ave, Hartford from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Followed by Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
