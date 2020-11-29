1/1
Albert E. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert E. Harris, 85 of Windsor, CT was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late James and Minnie Harris and quietly slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Windsor, CT. Al, as he was affectionately called by those who knew him served in the United States Air Force and was later employed by Hamilton Standard where he worked as a machinist supervisor until his retirement a number of years ago. Al was a faithful member of the Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. With his quiet and unassuming manner, Al worked tirelessly to help those who needed a helping hand. Al was a former member of the Mason Tuscan Lodge #17 and Shriner Masonic Temple # 173. In addition to his fraternal affiliations, Al loved traveling all over the world. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with the funeral to follow at 12:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor To leave condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral
12:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved