Albert E. Harris, 85 of Windsor, CT was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late James and Minnie Harris and quietly slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Windsor, CT. Al, as he was affectionately called by those who knew him served in the United States Air Force and was later employed by Hamilton Standard where he worked as a machinist supervisor until his retirement a number of years ago. Al was a faithful member of the Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. With his quiet and unassuming manner, Al worked tirelessly to help those who needed a helping hand. Al was a former member of the Mason Tuscan Lodge #17 and Shriner Masonic Temple # 173. In addition to his fraternal affiliations, Al loved traveling all over the world. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with the funeral to follow at 12:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor To leave condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com