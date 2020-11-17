November 1, 1945 - November 16, 2020 Albert LeTendre, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Suffield House in Suffield, CT, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Albert was born in Hartford, CT, son of Joyce and Albert LeTendre. He lived in East Hartford for 12 years before moving to Enfield, where he spent the remainder of his life. Albert graduated from Enfield High School in 1963. He served in the National Guard, before beginning a 35-plus year career at Connecticut Light & Power (later Northeast Utilities). A lifelong lover of sports including volleyball and softball (which he played for 20 years), Albert especially loved football. He played semi-professional football, and after his playing days went on to referee in the Enfield flag football league for years. Albert is survived by his partner Linda Cavanaugh, his sister Dahlene, and a loving family that includes four children and four grandchildren: his son Brian, Brian's wife Svea and their children Parker and Ella, daughter Kelly and her husband Joe, daughter Darcie and her partner Michael, and daughter Dorisa and her children Ethan and Austin. Albert will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, partner, and friend. He loved life, loved his family, and loved to laugh. We are all so grateful for the wonderful memories we have of him. Relatives and friends may gather at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels at 43 Shaker Road in Enfield, CT from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18. Mask and social distancing is required. Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated. You can learn more and donate at https://www.alz.org/ct
. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownefuneralhome.com
.