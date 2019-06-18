Caruso, Sr. Albert G. Albert George Caruso, Sr., 86, of Simsbury and formerly of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 65 years of Gail A. (Robbins) Caruso, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jun 16, 2019, surrounded by his family in Simsbury. Born in Bloomfield on March 13, 1933, son of the late Joseph and Rose (Langello) Caruso, he was raised on Filley Street in Bloomfield on his family's farm and was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1952. Albert was a terrific athlete throughout his life and lettered in three sports throughout high school. He served as the captain of both the soccer and baseball teams his senior year, both winning State Championship titles. While his children were growing up in Bloomfield, he passed on his love of sports by coaching and holding leadership positions in youth baseball for many years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan throughout his life, and followed UConn sports, especially the Women's Basketball team. In more recent years, Albert traveled all over watching his grandchildren's sporting events. After high school, Albert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era until his honorable discharge in 1956. Albert was self-employed as a contractor for over 40 years in Bloomfield where he owned and operated J. Caruso & Sons Builders. He was well-respected throughout the Hartford area for his attention to detail, his expertise, and his integrity. In his spare time, Albert enjoyed gardening and spending time at his summer home on Highland Lake in Stoddard, NH. He was also an avid golfer who had three lifetime hole-in-ones, the last at the age of 80. Besides his wife he leaves, four children, Robin Caruso of Riverton, UT, Albert G. Caruso, Jr. and his wife Yvonne of Windsor Locks, Wayne "Steve" Caruso and his wife Julie of Weatogue, and James Caruso and his wife Marie of Granby; ten grandchildren, Sara, Daniel, and Gregory Lushinski, Kristin Massirio and her husband Mark, Michael Caruso and his wife Brittany, Jenna Gagne and her husband John, Lisa Stack and her husband Jeff, Thomas, Erin, and Cassie Caruso; seven great-grandchildren, Juliana, Nicholas, Alexandrea, Reilly, Natalie, Aubrey, and Sadie; a brother, Joseph P. Caruso and his wife Adrienne of Bridgewater; a sister, Lillian Penfield and her husband Peter; and six sisters-in-law, Linda Caruso of Newington, Mary Caruso of Gulfport, FL, Phyllis Caruso of Bloomfield, Kathryn Caruso of Cromwell, Carol Caruso of Bloomfield, and Rebecca Robbins of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight brothers, Enrico, John, Frank, Nicholas, Anthony, Pasquale, Benedict, and Ernest Caruso; a sister, Frances Williams; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Robbins. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-1849 or by visiting, www.yalecancercenter.org. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. BLOOMFIELD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary