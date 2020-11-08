Albert Gerard van Stolk, 93, died of leukemia on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the presence of his three children - Emmy, Rosalind and William. In addition to his children, Bert is survived by his brothers David (Victoria, BC) and Jack (Faro, Portugal), his sons-in-law Elam Lantz and Tom Cooke, and his grandchildren Todd, Keith, Elam Albert, Cassie, Becky and Charles. His wife of over 50 years, Charlotte Urquhart van Stolk, predeceased him in 2009. Bert, or Ab, or AG - as he was variously known - was born in 1927 and recently completed a memoir describing his growing up in Nazi-occupied Holland. His engineering skills were evident during this time as he assembled radios, providing access to news from the allied countries to help his family and Holland's resistance. He came to the United States to study engineering and ultimately graduated with an electrical engineering degree from McGill University in Montreal. Bert then served in the United States Army where he was assigned to the White House to serve as Recording Engineer for President Harry Truman. Bert liked to quip that he was the only person allowed to tell the President to stop talking while tape reels were changed. He made his home in Cleveland, OH for over 40 years and led a successful career which culminated in environmentally friendly projects designed to explore and improve the development of biodegradable plastics. He moved to Seabury in Bloomfield, CT in 2011. More importantly, he was considered the best Dad ever by his three children. Emmy, Rosalind and Will who did everything they could to keep him safe, happy and healthy during the Covid pandemic, and his love for all three of them was evident throughout. Bert built special relationships with each of his grandchildren and they all have stories about times spent with him. His friends and extended family around the world - many of whom joined him to celebrate his 90th birthday in Mystic, CT - knew him as a wonderful, well-informed conversationalist, and an American history enthusiast. He was also an avid traveler - he and his dear friend Kathy Steinwedell even made it to Finland in January of this year to see the Northern Lights. Bert was a man who was always fixing something and enjoyed nothing better than a good engineering project. He was also known to enjoy one martini before dinner. Due to the pandemic, Bert will have a private family interment of ashes at the family plot in Princeton, New Jersey. Plans for a memorial service at Seabury or at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Simsbury, CT will follow. Cremation services are being provided by Carmon Community Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT 860-288-1617. Donations in Bert's memory may be made to JourneyHomect.org
