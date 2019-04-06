Resources More Obituaries for Albert Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert J. Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Albert J. (Jack) Robinson, 82, of Indianapolis, recently of Carmel, IN died on April 3, 2019. He was born in Manchester, CT on May 10, 1936 to Albert and Isabel Robinson. Jack married Marcia Lynne Peterson on August 27, 1960. In October of 2000 she preceded him in death. Jack's sister Jean Flynn also preceded in him in death. Surviving are their three daughters: Jennifer Waldo (David) of Glastonbury, CT; Rebecca Campbell (Scott) of Carmel, IN and Amanda Picchi (Michael) of Atlanta, GA; and eight grandchildren who will miss their Papa dearly: Hanna and Anders Waldo; Ian (Brittany) and Sean (Courtney) Campbell; Kayla (Robert) Leonard, Adison, Colby and Reed Picchi. Ms. Sharon Lanker, his dear friend, grieves along with the family. Also surviving are nephew David Flynn (Susanne) of Munich, Germany; brother-in-law, Donald (Pamela) Peterson of Glastonbury, CT; niece Sally Peterson (John Stone) of Boston, MA and nephew Anders (Anna) Peterson of Boston, MA. Jack graduated from Augustana College in 1958 and was a member of Delta Omega Nu fraternity. He received a Masters of Science degree from Iowa State University in 1959. After working for the Torrington Company in Torrington, CT, "Al", as he was known to his co-workers, began a long career at Eli Lilly & Company in 1966. For 27 years, Al was involved with training and development activities of the manufacturing and engineering divisions, specializing in leadership, interpersonal influence and supervisory responsibilities for personnel. He was a part-time adjunct faculty member of three universities and published in several journals. Following his retirement from Lilly in 1993, he served as an instructional assistant at Lawrence North high school where his beloved Marcia was employed. Jack and Marcia retired from LN in 2000. Through both his working years and retirement, Jack loved to garden, tinker, and play cards. He read all types of literature and loved reading storybooks to his grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7th from 2 to 5pm at Flanner Buchanan in Zionsville, 105 W Pine Street. Connecticut visitation and service will be at the Congregational Church in South Glastonbury on Tuesday, April 9th. The family will receive guests at 10:30am with service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at 12:30pm in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, Inc., The Children's Museum of Indianapolis or Augustana College. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries