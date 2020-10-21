Albert J. Schiro, 92, of Cheshire, formerly of Trumbull, husband of Lillian (Costello) Schiro for 70 years, passed away peacefully, October 18, 2020 in Elim Park Health Care Center. He was born in Bridgeport on January 10, 1928, son of the late Maurice and Rosaria Schiro. Albert was a graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport and joined the US Navy in 1946. He graduated from Tri-State College (now Trine University) of Indiana with a Bachelor's Degree and went on to achieve his Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State College (now University). Prior to his retirement, he was an Electrical Engineer at RCA, Dictaphone and Singer Manufacturing. Albert then worked as an Assistant Professor of Physics at Norwalk State Technical College. He loved spending time at the lake, swimming and ice skating with his family. Albert enjoyed golf, computers and traveling throughout the US, Europe and Asia. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Albert had a great sense of humor, was kind, patient and had a deep love for his family. Besides his wife Lillian, Albert leaves three children, Jane Simón (Jorge), Mark Schiro and Gail Schiro, three grandchildren, Janine Greenspan (Benjamin), Arielle Martins and Randall Martins (Megan) and two great-grandchildren, Grayson Greenspan and Adalyn Greenspan. He will also be remembered by his brother Anthony Schiro and two sisters, Eleanor Bonfietti and Virginia Simko, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Albert was predeceased by his grandson Evan Simón, his brother Daniel Schiro and sisters Rose Marchionni and Florence Thomas. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. The family would like to thank the staff at Elim Park for their compassionate care and support as well as Francis-can Home Care and Hospice Care. Due to COVID19, services with military honors will be private. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com
.