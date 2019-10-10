Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
Albert Joseph Saxer


1929 - 2019
Albert Joseph Saxer Obituary
Albert Joseph Saxer, 90, of Avon, husband of the late Ann (Cray) Saxer, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7th, 2019. Born April 9th, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Albert F. and Loretta (Moser) Saxer. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War serving in the Signal Corps. Al started his career in Buffalo, NY in 1947 as an elevator helper. After serving in the Army in Korea, he returned to Buffalo and worked as a mechanic, and subsequently maintenance supervisor. He also worked in supervisory positions in West Virginia and Philadelphia. Al was then promoted to regional field engineer in Montvale, NJ. He was instrumental with the elevator installation at the World Trade Center when it was built. He was promoted to National Field engineer at Otis HQ in Farmington where he authored many Technical Information Publications. He holds 2 patents for elevator equipment. Al retired in 1993 and continued to contribute to the elevator industry through his work on the code committee. He was a longtime, faithful communicant of the Church of St. Ann in Avon. Al is survived by his two daughters, Mary S. Margherini and her husband Kenneth of Madison, NJ and Patricia A. Saxer of Sicklerville, NJ, his two sons, Kenneth P. Saxer and his wife Jackie of Beaufort, NC and Timothy M. Saxer and his wife Mary of Ft. Wayne, IN, his brother Clifford Saxer of Willimasville, NY, his sister Beatrice Saxer of Williamsville, NY, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his cherished daughter Aileen Michelle Saxer. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Saturday (Oct. 12) from 9:00-10:30am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 10:30am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
