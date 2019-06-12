Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert LaRue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert LaRue

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert LaRue Obituary
Albert A. LaRue, 89, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 55 years to the late Seena (Grudoff) LaRue passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 7, 1930; son of the late Albert LaRue, Sr. and Janet (Bezzini) Lyford. Albert worked for many years as an Industries Officer for the Connecticut Department of Corrections. After retiring he enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife and family members. He also enjoyed doing upholstery work, cheering on the UCONN women's basketball team but most of all playing with his grandson Nicholas.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his daughter, Tracie LaRue of South Windsor; a son, Christopher LaRue and his wife Angela of Coventry; a grandson, Nicholas LaRue and many dear friends.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Albert's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now