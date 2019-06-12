Albert A. LaRue, 89, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 55 years to the late Seena (Grudoff) LaRue passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 7, 1930; son of the late Albert LaRue, Sr. and Janet (Bezzini) Lyford. Albert worked for many years as an Industries Officer for the Connecticut Department of Corrections. After retiring he enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife and family members. He also enjoyed doing upholstery work, cheering on the UCONN women's basketball team but most of all playing with his grandson Nicholas.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his daughter, Tracie LaRue of South Windsor; a son, Christopher LaRue and his wife Angela of Coventry; a grandson, Nicholas LaRue and many dear friends.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Albert's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary