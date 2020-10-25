1/1
Albert P. Rakus
{ "" }
Albert "Big Al" Rakus, 64, of West Hartford, CT passed away in his sleep on Monday, June 22, 2020. He leaves behind seven brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews to mourn his loss. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Dorothy and George Rakus.The family would also like to acknowledge the passing of Albert's special friend, Sue Peyrot. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Avenue, Hartford, Ct. Burial to follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, Ct. To extend condolences, please use Facebook.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss! God Bless both Al & Sue
Joan Almada
Friend
October 20, 2020
Rest in peace brother Al, I will cherish the memories of you, forever in my heart,
I love you
Cecilia Boudreau
Sister
October 20, 2020
Rich and family, Al certainly was larger than life, his kindness to all was recognized by those who knew him. Treasured memories are all we have...
Marie Gionfrido Hamilton
Friend
October 20, 2020
My brother,my friend I love you and miss you every day
Andrea Boudreau
Sister
