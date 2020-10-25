Albert "Big Al" Rakus, 64, of West Hartford, CT passed away in his sleep on Monday, June 22, 2020. He leaves behind seven brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews to mourn his loss. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Dorothy and George Rakus.The family would also like to acknowledge the passing of Albert's special friend, Sue Peyrot. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Avenue, Hartford, Ct. Burial to follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, Ct. To extend condolences, please use Facebook.



