Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church Portland

Albert P. Revicki

Albert P. Revicki Obituary
Albert P. Revicki 92 of Portland and Venice, Fla. husband of the late Delores (Gade) Revicki died on Thursday. Born on December 15, 1927 in New Britain son of the late Paul and Helen (Joscak) Revicki. He had been retired from Standard Knapp. A W.W. II Veteran serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. A member of St. Mary Church Portland. Albert is survived by his loving family 4 sons Dennis and daughter in law Mary Lou Revicki of Sarasota, Fla., Gary Revicki of East Windsor, Peter and daughter in law Carol Revicki of Portland, Kenny and daughter in law Patty Revicki of Portland. 2 daughters Debbie and son in law Edward Horan of Newington, Gail and son in law Gene Goldberg of Santa Fe, N.M. A brother Robert and sister in law Diane Revicki of Pa. 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren also several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Monday (February 24) at 9 am in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home 231 Main St. Portland followed by a mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church Portland at 10 am. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday (February 23) from 5 to 7 pm. Donations to Saint Mary's Church 51 Freestone Ave. Portland, CT 06480.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2020
