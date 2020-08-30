Albert Pfeiffer died peacefully at his home on August 9,2020. He was born on September 3, 1922 and raised in Kalvaria Lithuania. Prior to his service in the Navy as a radio operator, he attended the Lehrerseminariurn in Lithuania studying to become a teacher. In 1954 he and his family immigrated to the United States from Germany. He was a resident of Hartford for the past 65 years. Albert began his career at Veeder Root in Hartford while attending night school. He retired in 1987 from Haydon Switch and Instrument (now Haydon, Kirk, Pitman) as manager of the Manufacturing Engineering/Value Analysis organization. During his retirement he was active in the amateur radio community. His call sign was WA 1 JZS. In 1991 he and a group of amateur radio operators in contact with Lithuania were instrumental in restoring the country's independence. He and his fellow amateur radio operators relayed news of all events occurring in Lithuania to the Department of State and media in real time. It meant a lot to Albert to have been part of this historical event. Albert also enjoyed history, politics, music, designing and maintaining beautiful flower gardens and of course a good soccer game or tennis match. He was fluent in five languages and had great people skills. Family was everything to Albert, but he was never too busy to help a friend or a neighbor. His life was rich in people, places and experiences. He will remain forever in our hearts. Albert is predeceased by Elly his wife of 65 years. He is survived by a son Harald Pfeiffer of Wethersfield, a daughter Monika and son-in-law Robert Donais of Windsor, a brother-in-law Hans Otto and his wife Olga of Thompson, CT and several nieces and nephews in the United States, Canada and Germany. The family wishes to thank his aide Dora and his very special companions and friends Maria and Elizabeth for their help in caring for Albert. A private memorial service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com