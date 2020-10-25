1/1
Albert R. Brandish Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert R. Brandish, Jr., passed at Manchester Memorial Hospital on October 6, 2020, in Manchester, CT, due to complications following cancer. He was 69 years old and a resident of South Windsor. Albert was born on July 6, 1951, in New York, NY, to his parents, Albert Brandish, Sr., and Lillian Angelo. He graduated from South Windsor High School in 1969. He worked many years for Dean Machinery and then later for Rebco Inc. Albert is survived by family members, Diane and Gary Gagnon of Glastonbury, CT; Robert Brandish of South Windsor, CT; Charlotte Brandish of Manchester, CT; Tedi-Ann Busha and Evan Busha of E. Longmeadow, MA; Audra Brandish of Manchester, CT; and Brian, Ja'me, Jared, and Dylan Brandish of Buckhannon, WV. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert, Sr., and his mother, Lillian. Albert was an avid fan of the Grateful Dead and thus we say…Fare Thee Well Albert, we love you more than words can tell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved