Albert R. Brandish, Jr., passed at Manchester Memorial Hospital on October 6, 2020, in Manchester, CT, due to complications following cancer. He was 69 years old and a resident of South Windsor. Albert was born on July 6, 1951, in New York, NY, to his parents, Albert Brandish, Sr., and Lillian Angelo. He graduated from South Windsor High School in 1969. He worked many years for Dean Machinery and then later for Rebco Inc. Albert is survived by family members, Diane and Gary Gagnon of Glastonbury, CT; Robert Brandish of South Windsor, CT; Charlotte Brandish of Manchester, CT; Tedi-Ann Busha and Evan Busha of E. Longmeadow, MA; Audra Brandish of Manchester, CT; and Brian, Ja'me, Jared, and Dylan Brandish of Buckhannon, WV. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert, Sr., and his mother, Lillian. Albert was an avid fan of the Grateful Dead and thus we say…Fare Thee Well Albert, we love you more than words can tell.



