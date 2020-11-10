HAUGHT, Albert Ray Albert R. Haught, 94, married to the late Betty M. Haught for 50 years, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Cloverleaf Healthcare of Knightsville, Indiana. He was born March 29, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Doris and Ray Haught. He worked at Curtis 1000 for 42 years, veteran of the US Navy, a resident of Simsbury, CT for 35 years, a member of the Lions Club, the Masons, the Geritol Swingers Golf Club, and the Simsbury United Methodist Church. He was fortunate to find love more than once, most recently with his wife Donna and previously with his late wife Irma. "Pa" as he was lovingly referred to by his grandchildren, was survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law, Barbara and Robert Heagney of SC, Beverly and Steve Starbala of VT, Bonita Klemonsky of CT, Belinda Weeks of SC. He has six grandchildren, Walker and his wife Abbey, Kathleen and her husband Ganesh, Danielle and her husband Dan, Erica, Addison, and Emmet. He has three great grandchildren, Finn, Kaelyn and Kaaviyan. He was predeceased by his sisters, Norma Costanzo, Billie Camerato, and his brother, Gordon Haught. A celebration of life ceremony will be held next Spring in Simsbury, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Dept of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Attn: T. Marzik, Community Outreach or to Alzheimer's Association
Chapter in CT at 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Condolences and pictures can be posted on albert-r-haught.forevermissed.com
