1/
Albert R. Haught
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAUGHT, Albert Ray Albert R. Haught, 94, married to the late Betty M. Haught for 50 years, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Cloverleaf Healthcare of Knightsville, Indiana. He was born March 29, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Doris and Ray Haught. He worked at Curtis 1000 for 42 years, veteran of the US Navy, a resident of Simsbury, CT for 35 years, a member of the Lions Club, the Masons, the Geritol Swingers Golf Club, and the Simsbury United Methodist Church. He was fortunate to find love more than once, most recently with his wife Donna and previously with his late wife Irma. "Pa" as he was lovingly referred to by his grandchildren, was survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law, Barbara and Robert Heagney of SC, Beverly and Steve Starbala of VT, Bonita Klemonsky of CT, Belinda Weeks of SC. He has six grandchildren, Walker and his wife Abbey, Kathleen and her husband Ganesh, Danielle and her husband Dan, Erica, Addison, and Emmet. He has three great grandchildren, Finn, Kaelyn and Kaaviyan. He was predeceased by his sisters, Norma Costanzo, Billie Camerato, and his brother, Gordon Haught. A celebration of life ceremony will be held next Spring in Simsbury, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Dept of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Attn: T. Marzik, Community Outreach or to Alzheimer's Association Chapter in CT at 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Condolences and pictures can be posted on albert-r-haught.forevermissed.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved