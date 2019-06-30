Albert R. Lavigne, 72 of East Hampton, died Friday, June 28th at Curtis Home in Meriden. Born October 28, 1946 in Hartford he was the son of the late Dennis and Louise (Flemke) Lavigne. Albert was retired from the State of Connecticut where he worked as a truck driver. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Albert was wounded twice in combat and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. Al was a life member of the East Hampton V.F.W. Post 5095. He is survived by his daughter Daphne McPhail and her husband Peter of Harwinton, brothers Dennis Lavigne Jr., Charles Lavigne, sisters Alice Langlois, Leanna Lavigne, and Lottie Burger, and his three grandchildren Devin Doyle, Kaylee Carnline, and John "Will" Carnline. He was predeceased by his brothers Arthur and James, his sisters Mary Barber, Margaret Braun, Theresa McArthur, Jacqueline Chester, and Kathleen Lavigne. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main Street, East Hampton on Wednesday July 3rd from 10am-12 Noon. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 at Marlboro Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to V.F.W. Post 5095 20 North Maple Street, East Hampton. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019