Albert R. Patch, 89, of Andover, beloved husband of 54 years of the late Barbara Ann (Turkington) Patch passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1929 in Hartsboro, VT son of the late Albert J. and Alice (Jackson) Patch. Al was a veteran of the US. Army proudly serving his country during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he was employed for over 40 years at Carter Chevrolet as the service & body shop manager. Al is survived b y his two children; Stephen Patch and his spouse Megan of McGraw, NY and Karen Castor and her spouse William of Richboro, PA, his four loving grandchildren; Eric Patch and his spouse Samantha of Cohoes, NY, Erin Dimorier and her spouse Justin of Marathon, NY, Timothy Castor and his spouse Sara of Haddon Heights, NJ and Benjamin Castor and his spouse Megan of Pipersville, PA and three great-grandchildren; Jonah, Amy and Hudson Castor. He also leaves his brother Melvin Patch of Enfield, two sisters; Anna Mae Ogren of South Windsor and Helen "Muffet" Haberern of Statesville, NC, three brothers-in-law; George Cox of Vernon, David Turkington of Manchester and Edward Turkington and his spouse Edith of Flossmoor, IL, his sister-in-law Norma Healy of Manchester, many nieces, nephews and their families and his best friends; Janet and Tom Urgo of Columbia and Roland Bricault of Andover. In addition to his wife and parents Al was predeceased by his sister Florence Cox. Albert will be missed by all his Andover friends. His family would like to thank the nurses and aides from ECHN Hospice and the Andover Volunteer Fire Dept. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Manchester Funeral Home; 142 East Center St. in Manchester on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Volunteer Fire Dept. To leave an online condolence please visit www.manchesterfh.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary