Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Emanuel Synagogue
160 Mohegan Dr.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of Al
44 Bainton Rd,
West Hartford, CT
View Map
1927 - 2020
Albert Rosenfield Obituary
With much sadness the family of Albert Rosenfield would like to announce his passing on February 12, 2020 at 92 years of age. Albert was born in Hartford, CT on November 2, 1927 to Joseph and Bess Rosenfield (nee) Ritvo. He was predeceased by his loving wife Helen (nee) Snyder of 55 years. He was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Rosenfield and sister Shirley Zinkerman He's survived by daughter, Lorrie and Randy Wexler , daughter Adele and Richard Emmings and son Gregg and Phylis Rosenfield He leaves behind his 8 grandchildren, Ben, Mollie, Elizabeth, Jessica, Rachel, Emily, Nicole and Jesse, his beloved great grandchildren Gio, Olivia, Lillian, Julia, Abby and Jayden, many nieces and nephews and his girlfriend, Barbara Slobin. Albert lived in West Hartford and Boca Raton. He was an automobile parts salesman for Acme Auto. He was very proud to have served in the Navy during World War II. He had many hobbies and accomplishments including a marathon runner, softball, New England Champion badminton player. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and New England Patriots. He was very philanthropic and honored many times for his work with Intensive Education Academy, The Jimmy Fund, Knights of Pithias and Kiwanis. He was a member of Emanuel Synagogue, Tumblebrook Country Club and The JCC. His world revolved around his family and many friends. We would like to thank the oncology department at Saint Francis Hospital for their loving care and support. Funeral will take place at the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Dr. West Hartford on Sunday, February 16th at 11:00 am. A luncheon at the Emanuel will follow the internment. A shiva service will take place on Monday, February 17th at the home of Al , 44 Bainton Rd, West Hartford from 4:00-7:00. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Albert Rosenfield, please visit online at www.weinstein.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2020
