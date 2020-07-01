1/2
Albert T. Girard
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Thomas Girard, 73, of Rangeley Plantation, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 28 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was a devoted and loving husband to Betsey (Woike) Girard for 29 years. Al, a long time resident of Connecticut, was born on Oct 22, 1946 in West Hartford, son of the late Timothy and Gertrude (Tiechert) Girard. He was a graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford and served in the US Navy from 1966-1971. He was employed at Southern New England Telephone Company for 32 years. Al loved being outdoors, especially boating, skiing, fishing, golf, and running. After living in Texas for a time, he and Betsey settled in Maine, where they built their ideal retreat. There, he became a creative partner helping his wife create beautiful quilts and amazing baked goods while listening to music and surrounded by their furry friends. All that knew him will remember his gentle kindness and fun-loving sense of humor. Along with his wife Betsey, he leaves a step son, Mathew, of Texas; cherished brother-in-law, James, of Maine; his two brothers Blaine, of Connecticut, and Ronald, of Massachusetts and their families; and three grandchildren. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, ME. A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice 15 Strawberry Avenue Lewiston, ME 04240. A kind word may be left on his memory wall at www.wilesrc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved