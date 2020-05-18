Albert T. Leone of Avon husband of Jane (Beckley) Leone passed away peacefully at his home Saturday May 16, 2020. Born in Farmington April 11, 1928, son of the late Tomaso and Natalina (Tribuzio) Leone. Al was predeceased by his three brothers Arthur Leone, Orlando Leone and Thomas Leone and three sisters Mary Fasolo, Rose Frascatore, and Catherine Lee. Al was a graduate of Farmington High School where he was the captain of the basketball team from 1945 – 1946. He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and later he served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion - James Palache Post #53 where he received the American Legion Hero Medal . He also earned the coveted Carnegie Hero Medal for helping save the lives of five people during the flood of 1955 in Farmington. Al worked for Connecticut Light and Power for 39 years, retiring in 1993 as Chief Lineman. During his career at CL&P he received the Edison Electric Institute Award for saving the life of a fellow lineman. He was a member of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Society in Avon and a long time member and officer of the Cittadini Lenolese Club in Farmington. Al had a work ethic that was unmatched. He was selfless, loved to dance and was great at it. One of his passions was gardening. Al was very proud of his vegetables that he generously shared with everyone. He enjoyed raising ducks and was happy when people would come to see them. Al treasured spending time at his home in Cape Cod with his family and their annual Fourth of July neighborhood parade. Family was very important to Al. He loved and was very proud of his children and cherished grandchildren. He was not only a hero but an admired role model and a kind, generous uncle, brother, father, grandfather, husband, friend, and neighbor. He was always there to help anyone who needed it and made everyone feel special, appreciated and important. Besides his wife Jane, Albert leaves his three daughters, Elizabeth L. Alissi and her husband James of West Hartford, Jennifer L. Batchelder of Avon and Sarah J. Leone of Suffield, his two sisters, Anita Metivier of Maine, and Jean Bouchard of Canton, four beloved grandchildren, Alyson Alissi, Jack Alissi, and Luci Alissi, and Sam Batchelder and many adored nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Beatrice Asiedu for her unwavering love and care over the past year. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Alberts name to Foodshare 450 Woodland Avenue Bloomfield, CT 06002-1342 Tel: 860-286-9999 Graveside Funeral services will be held privately for the family at St. Joseph Cemetery Plainville. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.