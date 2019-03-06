Albert Victor Cyr, 84, of West Hartford, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in hospice care at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. He shared 30 years of marriage with his wife, Ann Hodgdon-Cyr. Al is remembered as an outdoorsman with a love of the water, boating, and hiking, and as an animal lover, with a particular fondness for the many pets he and Ann shared. He is also remembered for his intellect and love of reading, as revealed by his rather large book collection. Al was born July 24, 1934 in Fort Kent, ME, son of the late Albert and Josephine Cyr. He was a graduate of the University of Maine and served three years in the United States Army. He was a proud member of Mensa for many, many years. Al later relocated to Connecticut, where he ran a small roofing business in the Hartford area until his retirement. He and Ann were married in 1988, and lived for several years in Windsor, until recently relocating to West Hartford. Al and his wife also enjoyed time on the Connecticut shoreline for several summers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters Patricia Picard of Buena Vista, CO, and Jeanette Nadeau, of Fort Kent, ME; and Ra Ben Hodgdon of West Hartford, who was like a son to him. He was predeceased by his sisters Rosemarie Collin and Claudette Gagnon. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 AM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Interment of his ashes will be at a future date in Fort Kent Cemetery, Fort Kent, ME. Contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospice, 95 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019