Albert W. Starkweather Jr.
Albert "Al" Starkweather, Jr., 81, died on November 14, 2020, in Tampa Bay, Florida, after an illness of several months. Mr. Starkweather was born in Watertown, New York. He was the son of the late Albert Starkweather, Sr., and the late Elizabeth Parker Starkweather of Brownville, NY. Mr. Starkweather is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Starkweather and Karin Santamaria, and by a brother, John Starkweather. A son, Jeffrey, predeceased Mr. Starkweather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to SNUC Foundation, Inc., 14485 Tamarind Loop, Brooksville, FL. 34609. Online condolences and tributes may be left at pinecrestfuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 22, 2020
Karin Santamaria
Family
November 22, 2020
Karin Santamaria
Family
November 20, 2020
To Lisa, and, the entire Starkweather family. I'm sorry for your loss, and, I pray that you are all well.
Peter Swift
Friend
