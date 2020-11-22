Albert "Al" Starkweather, Jr., 81, died on November 14, 2020, in Tampa Bay, Florida, after an illness of several months. Mr. Starkweather was born in Watertown, New York. He was the son of the late Albert Starkweather, Sr., and the late Elizabeth Parker Starkweather of Brownville, NY. Mr. Starkweather is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Starkweather and Karin Santamaria, and by a brother, John Starkweather. A son, Jeffrey, predeceased Mr. Starkweather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to SNUC Foundation, Inc., 14485 Tamarind Loop, Brooksville, FL. 34609. Online condolences and tributes may be left at pinecrestfuneralchapel.com