Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Alberta O'Neal


1939 - 2020
Alberta O'Neal Obituary
Alberta (Cahill) O'Neal, 80, of Thomaston, widow of Bertram E. O'Neal passed away April 19, 2020 at home. Alberta was born April 25, 1939 in Easton, Maine, daughter of the late Stephen & Marjorie Irene (Markee) Cahill. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Pratt & Whitney of Middletown. She was a member of First Congregational Church, Thomaston. Alberta had a great sense of humor, loved dancing, baking, playing cards, country music, game shows, her grand dogs, going back to Maine and lived for her family, grandchildren, and great grand grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Charles A. O'Neal and his wife Marian of Bristol; her daughters, Marjorie Wilson and her husband James of Thomaston, Rena Saucier of Thomaston; her sisters, Norma Pinette of Thomaston, Linda Cahill of Torrington; her grandchildren, Brian and wife Sarah, Jeremy and wife Heather, Amy and husband Rich, Megan, Paige and husband Garett; her great grandchildren, Alayna, Ayden, Wesley, Marley, Trey, Jordyn, Cameron, Ayva and Vincent. She was pre-deceased by her granddaughter, Erica Saucier.The Family would like to Thank all of her caregivers for their care, love and support. Graveside services in Hillside Cemetery, Thomaston will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sheriden Woods Health Care Center Resident Council or Bristol Hospital Hospice. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
