Alberto Marques DeLoureiro, 91, beloved husband of Maria Emilia (Martins), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born February 21, 1929 in Moimenta da Maceira Dao in north central Portugal, he was the son of the late Acurcio Marques and Ana de Jesus. After emigrating from Portugal, he became a long-time resident of Newington and was employed at Colt Firearms until his retirement in 1996. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Alberto enjoyed his garden, especially his fig and quince trees, being part of the Portuguese community in Hartford, and soccer - especially his favorite club Sporting Clube de Portugal. His real passion, however, was for the family and life he created with Maria Emilia. He was intent on seeing to a better life for the generations that followed – often having to pull the family up by the boot straps to keep things moving forward when times were tough. He was especially proud of supporting his sons in their pursuit of education. His spirit, tenacity and love for his adopted homeland allowed him to be the embodiment of the American Dream. Alberto loved regaling his sons, grandchildren and daughters-in-law with stories of spending time with his five siblings at "as Leiras" in Moimenta, working and moving up the ladder at the Carris – driving buses and the famous yellow trams - in his beloved Lisbon, and the "cinco violinos" from the Sporting CP teams of the 1940's and 1950's. In addition to his cherished wife, he leaves his sons and daughters-in-law: Rui George and Barbara DeLoureiro of Canton, CT and Luis and Kate DeLoureiro of Dunstable, MA. He also leaves his treasured grandchildren: Carley, Xander, Logan and Cameron DeLoureiro. He is also survived by countless nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and many, many friends, too many to list but all very dear to him. His niece and neighbor, Fernanda Amaral, and her husband, Antonio Amaral, were much-loved sources of support and friendship. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Adelino Marques, Manuel DeLoureiro, Herminio DeLoureiro, Dores Costa and Artur Loureiro. Regrettably, due to the current world situation, only a small service with immediate family was held. However, we hope that his friends and family will take the time to memorialize him and remember him as he was – full of life and always willing to help. He wouldn't like all the attention any way. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alberto's name to one of the following: Autism Speaks, Inc 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington were in care of the arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with Alberto's family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020