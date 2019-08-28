Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberto Valentin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberto Valentin


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberto Valentin Obituary
Alberto Valentin, 65, of Hartford, CT. passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born October 23, 1953 in Arroyo, PR. He is survived by his mother Carmen (Nelly), brother Jose, sister Luz; his daughters Leslie and Marangely and sons Willy and Willie, nieces and nephews. He was well known in the Hartford community for his work as a photographer in the 1980 and 1990. He leaves many friends and associates in the community. His family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00-1:00 PM at DeLeon Funeral Home in Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt.St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. Memorial donations are suggested to https://hispanicfederation.org/donate/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now