Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
673 Ellington Rd.
South Windsor, CT
Albina Boucher Obituary
Albina (Castrignano) Boucher age 89 of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Wilfred O. Boucher, died peacefully on October 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 19, 1930 in Portland, OR, daughter of the late Nicola and Mary (Mongelli) Castrignano. She grew up in Portland Oregon and was a graduate of Girls Polytechnic High School with the Class of 1947. She married Wilfred O. Boucher on September 17, 1949 and together they settled in South Windsor, where she was a member of St. Francis Parish for over 60 years. She enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing and gardening. Albina was a kind, caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters, Laura Boatright and her husband Curtis of Frisco, TX, and Lynne Fong Sam and her husband Peter of Walkersville, MD; her son, Alan Boucher of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Matthew Phillips, Julie Riddle, Daniel Phillips, of Frisco TX; Geoffrey Boucher, Deanna Boucher, Jennifer Boucher, of Eastford CT; Ryan Fong Sam, Eric Fong Sam of Walkersville MD; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Rian, Morgan, Eleanor, Gabrielle, Violet, Tyler of Frisco TX; and her sisters, Julia, and Annie. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Felicia, Margaret, Helen, Carmine and Leonard. Her family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019, 4 - 7pm at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10am, meeting directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
