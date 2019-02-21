Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Albina (Celinka) Festa, 101, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Michael Festa, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Poquonock to the late Joseph and Anastasia (Viskintas) Celinka, she was a graduate of John Fitch High School Class of 1936 and was a resident of Hartford most of her life. Albina was a member of St. Augustine Church in Hartford, St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society Ladies Auxiliary and the Barry Square Senior Center. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Monday, February 25 at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
