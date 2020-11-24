1/1
Albino DoRosario
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albino DoRosario, 88, of Hartford, beloved husband of Luisa DoRosario passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Portugal he resided in Hartford since 1977. He is survived by his four dedicated and loving children and their spouses; Armindo and Fernanda Martins, Antemia and Agostinho Cordeiro, Victor and Gina Martins and Licinio and Michele Rosario; a sister Elena Alves in Portugal. He was predeceased by a sister, Maria Barreiros. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren whom he adored and whom will miss him deeply. A private funeral for family will be held. Our family would like to thank our extended family and friends who have brought so much love during these unbearable times. We also wish a heartfelt thank you to the healthcare workers who brought comfort to Albino when we could not. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved