Albino DoRosario, 88, of Hartford, beloved husband of Luisa DoRosario passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Portugal he resided in Hartford since 1977. He is survived by his four dedicated and loving children and their spouses; Armindo and Fernanda Martins, Antemia and Agostinho Cordeiro, Victor and Gina Martins and Licinio and Michele Rosario; a sister Elena Alves in Portugal. He was predeceased by a sister, Maria Barreiros. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren whom he adored and whom will miss him deeply. A private funeral for family will be held. Our family would like to thank our extended family and friends who have brought so much love during these unbearable times. We also wish a heartfelt thank you to the healthcare workers who brought comfort to Albino when we could not. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com