Albino Schifino, 85, of Wethersfield, entered into eternal life on May 26, 2020 and is now reunited with his beloved wife and soul mate of 65 years, Luisa (Tolisano) Schifino, who entered into eternal life on May 19, 2020. They were teenage sweethearts, married on April 28, 1955 and went on to start a beautiful family together. Born on September 15, 1934 in Morano Calabro, Italy, he was the son of the late Francesco and Francesca (Cosenza) Schifino. While Albino had no formal education, his wife taught him to read and write so that they could exchange love letters when he was away working in Northern Italy building tunnels. Albino was an exceptional worker and a tremendous leader to his teams, becoming highly regarded and sought after in his field. In 1972, Albino and Luisa emigrated to the United States to provide better opportunities for their family. From the moment of his arrival to this country, he worked tirelessly at several jobs. He joined the Wiremold Company, West Hartford, and retired after a successful, long career. He also started his own landscaping company. To his children, Papa' was their first love and their hero. He was an 'Amazing' dad, truly the world's best dad. He always had a smile on his face that came from his generous, happy heart. He adored his children, loved and was committed with devotion to their Mom. Through his happiness and playfulness, he imparted on them by example the value of family, the strength of love, the power of a smile, the importance of positivity and the definition of hard work. Albino greatly enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, took pride in it and loved to share the vegetables with family and neighbors. Because our mom loved flowers, together they created beautiful flower gardens at their home in Connecticut and in Florida, where they enjoyed spending their winters. Albino also took great pride in his meticulously cared lawn and flower beds. He enjoyed with passion to play Italian card games with his friends in San Basile and with his brothers in Morano. Dad and Mom were UCONN Husky fans. A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Albino will be deeply missed by his three children, who will cherish his memory for eternity. He was a loving father to Saverina Caporale and her husband Tonino, Franco Schifino and his wife Sandi and Mimina Shields and her husband John. He loved his sons in law and daughter in law as if they were his own children. Albino was a loving grandfather to Joseph and Albino Caporale, Frank, Kayla and Albino Schifino and Luisa, Amanda and Jack Shields. Albino also cherished his great grandchildren Avery, Christian and Hadley, who gave him much joy and happiness. He will always be remembered lovingly by his two brothers in Italy, Orlando and Gino Schifino and his many nieces that he adored. A private burial will held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. A celebration of Albino's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield was entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.