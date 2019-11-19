Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Alda Ferreira
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
1932 - 2019
Alda Ferreira Obituary
Alda Dias Alexandre Ferreira, 87, of Wethersfield, passed away on November 17, 2019. Born in Viseu, Portugal, daughter of the late Manuel Alexandre and Leopoldina Dias Remelho. Alda is survived by her two sons Victor Manuel Dias Ferreira and Jose Alexandre Ferreira and her daughter Helen Marie Ferreira-Renk and her husband Michael. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren Stephanie Martinez, Jessica Ferreira, Mathew Ferreira and Yeidy Cacho and her four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Jose Alexandre. Services will be held at The Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, Thursday, November 21. Calling Hours are 9:30–11 AM with an 11 AM Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family would like to thank her dear friend Connie for all of the support during her life. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
