The beloved Alda Radcliffe, 93, was born on March 2, 1926 in New Bedford, MA to the late Autilia and Carlos Barros, Sr. She departed this life on May 9, 2019 in Hartford, CT. Alda leaves to mourn her passing, three brothers, Carlos Barros, Jr., of New Haven, Johnny Barros of Dearborn, MI and Aquinaldo (Gigi) Barros of West Haven; one sister, Theresa Carvalho of New Bedford, MA; six grandchildren, Hector, Jr. and Stacey Luna of East Hartford, CT; Tammy Luna of New Britain, CT; Veronica, Ricardo and Tisha Luna of Hartford, CT; 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by two daughters, Diana Luna and Ethel Barros of of Hartford, CT; four sisters, Judith Brito and Grace Lopez of New Bedford, MA; Emma Deis and Cecilia Barros of New Haven, CT; one brother, Antone (Chickie) Barros of New York; two grandsons, Keith and Eric Barros of Hartford, CT.A visitation will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with a funeral to follow at 12:00PM.To leave a message of comfort for the family of Alda Radcliffe, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019