Alden Pelletier, of Hartford, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Carrier) died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Avery Heights. He was born on January 17, 1932 in Daigle, ME, son of the late Arthur and Odile (Daigle) Pelletier. Raised in Fort Kent, ME, he entered the Army in 1950 and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. He ran his own business, Alden Pelletier Siding and Remodeling, for many years and worked well into his 80's. He was a gifted carpenter and loved his work. He was the rare person who couldn't wait for Monday mornings. Besides his loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by his son, Gary and daughter-in-law Marie, his granddaughter, Lindsey (Pelletier) Ramsdell and her husband Darrin; his grandson Joseph Romus and his wife Heather; his granddaughter, Courtney (Romus) Montalvo and her husband Manny, his beloved great grandchildren, Claire and Callie Ramsdell, Zoe and Joseph Romus, Sanai, Junior, Alden Joseph "AJ", and Louna Montalvo as well as a brother, Hubert of Windsor Locks, beloved in-laws, many nieces and nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Paula and son-in-law, Joseph Romus; six brothers, Herman, Roland, Mark, John, Roy, Donald and four sisters, Juliette Kozlowski, Louella Dumond, Marilyn Kozlowski and Lourdes Pelletier. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff, nurses, aides and residents at Avery Heights for their friendship, dedication and loving care of Alden during his time there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford. Masks are required. All other services will be private with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Fisette-Batzner, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. We are grateful to God for this man in our lives. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of donations or flowers, please pray and have Masses offered for his soul. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.