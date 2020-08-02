Aldo Giardina April 15, 1941 – March 13, 2020 was born in Siracusa, Sicily to the late Angelo and Lucy (Girgenti) Giardina. He is predeceased by his nephew Angelo Nick Giardina. Aldo leaves behind a wife Jean (Murphy) of nearly 60 years, who was the love of his life and inspiration. He also leaves three beloved children Eileen McNeil and husband Bill, David Giardina, Lisa Castillo and husband Gabriel, grandchildren Ryan McNeil and Kara Castillo as well as an Aunt Lina Salafia and many nieces, cousins, nephews and grand nieces and nephews here and in Italy. Aldo was 1 of 5 brothers Pasquale (Nella), Santo (deceased), Armando and Carl. He and his brothers were instrumental in advancing the popularity of soccer in Connecticut. After immigrating to the U.S. at age 10, Aldo attended Saint Sebastian's school and soon discovered the sport of basketball – his idol being Bob Cousy. Eventually Aldo's basketball team at Saint Sebastian won the city championship. At Vinal Tech Aldo studied drafting and over the next four years he played varsity basketball under the late coach Mr. Ed Kelly who gave him much guidance and support. Aldo co-captained with Dennis Murray and in his senior year he was voted captain of the team which competed well against long established teams. Aldo was a goalie for the Middletown Garibaldi soccer club and for the Waterbury Pontes soccer club. He taught fundamental basketball in the park and rec department league for 6 to 12-year-olds and coached in the Middletown youth soccer league. Later he played in and started his own team in the Park and Recreation Over 19 League. In 1960 Aldo began working for the Connecticut Aeronautical Nuclear Engine Laboratory in Middletown, a secret lab administered by the Atomic Energy Commission. When President Kennedy canceled the program Aldo was transferred to Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford where he remained for 32 years. There he was a jet engine metalsmith, a draftsman, a classroom and shop instructor and a graphic designer. Aldo earned his bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Central Connecticut State University in 1980. Aldo and his wife enjoyed volunteering at Amazing Grace food pantry and were members of Saint Pius Church since 1967 where he was also an usher. They express their gratitude to Fr. John, Pastor for his support and kindness. There will be a funeral mass at a later date when it's safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Saint Pius X Church – 310 Westfield St., Middletown, CT 06457



