Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Family Worship Center
650 Blue Hills Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Worship Center
650 Blue Hills Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alecia Leslie-Kolessar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alecia Leslie-Kolessar


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alecia Leslie-Kolessar Obituary
Alecia Leslie-Kolessar was born on April 21, 1976 and passed away on December 8, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Calling hours are Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Family Worship Center , 650 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112. Viewing will be from 9-10 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alecia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now