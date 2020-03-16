Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map

Aleks Ndoni


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aleks Ndoni Obituary
Aleks Ndoni, 86, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born on April 18, 1933, he was the son of Kristofor and Katerina of Maleshove, Albania. He was a loving and deeply caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and would be greatly missed and warmly remembered by his family, friends and loved ones. Aleks graduated with a degree in Agriculture in Albania and worked in various positions until he retired and moved to the US with his family in 1993. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Aleksandra, daughters Ariana and Edlira. sons Arben and Sokol, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers and younger sister. Visiting hours would be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street, in Rocky Hill. Burial service would be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 11:00am. at Rose Hill Memorial Park (same location).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aleks's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now