Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Hare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex D. Hare


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex D. Hare Obituary
Alex D. Hare, 27, lifelong resident of Manchester, son to Daniel R. and Jean (Gardner) Hare, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Alex was born in Hartford on September 23, 1991. Alex grew up in Manchester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 2010. He was currently employed at R.R. Donnelly Printing, in Manchester, for the last few years. Growing up, Alex enjoyed his summers camping and spending time outdoors at Laurel Lock Camp Ground. Recently, he has become an avid fresh water fisherman. In his spare time, he loved to read. Family was a very important part of Alex's life. His family will miss him very much. In addition to his parents, he was survived by his brother, Kevin Hare and his girlfriend Catie of Manchester, his aunts and uncles; Alton Hare and his wife Chris of Coventry, Carol Hare and her fiancé Glenn of FL and Bruce Gardner and his wife Betty of NC, as well as numerous cousins and good friends. Alex was predeceased by his grandparents. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a prayer service to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to the . To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
Download Now