Alex Isaac, 98, of New Britain, passed away Saturday (March 9, 2019) at Hartford Hospital and is the widower of Esther (Joseph) Isaac whom passed in 1997. Born in Chicago, IL, son of the late Isaac and Julia (Baba) Merza, he moved back to Urmia, Iran in 1931, and returned to the states in 1942. In 1943, Alex joined the US Army and served his country during World War II. In 1943 he married his wife Esther. Alex was previously employed at Landers, Frary & Clark for 10 years, and later Fafnir Bearing Company from 1956 until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East in New Britain.Surviving are two daughters, Susan Davootian of Newington; and Carol Hasso of Chicago, IL; 3 grandchildren, Philip Jacob of Chicago, Christina Davootian of Plainville and Stephanie Davootian of Newington; and four great grandchildren. Besides his parents and wife Esther, he was predeceased by a brother, John "Johnny" Isaac.Funeral service will be held Friday (March 15th) 11 AM at St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East, 120 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT 06053. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 10 AM until the time of the service at the church. Donations may be made to St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary