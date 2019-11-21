Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Alex Jackson Jr.


1945 - 2019
Alex Jackson Jr. Obituary
Alex Jackson, Jr., 74, of Hartford, CT, departed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1945 in W. Palm Beach, FL to the late Alex Jackson, Sr. and Eddie Lee (Adams) Jackson. A visitation will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00AM – 10:30AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, followed by a celebration of life at 10:30AM. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT. To see the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
