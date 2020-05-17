Alexa Murphy Osgood aged 28, passed away March 7, 2020 after a short illness. Lexi was born in Hartford on October 17, 1991 on a crisp fall day to prevent her brother Zachary Alan from being an only child. Her parents Mark A. Osgood and Kathleen Kurimay Osgood preceded to have another daughter Meghann Elizabeth which forced our Lollypop into a new role as big sister, a roll she took very seriously. Lexi-Lou attended West Hartford Schools where she made many friends and wonderful memories. She graduated from Conard High School in 2009 and was a member of the Diving and Gymnastics Team. Leh Leh provided the most genuine hospitality in the restaurant business. She worked and managed several local restaurants where she made many friends with staff and customers. She was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure her customers were happy. Her infectious laugh will be remembered by anyone who knew her. Lexers is predeceased by her grandparents, Greg Osgood, Paul and Rosemary Kurimay. Besides her parents, brother and sister she leaves her grandmother, Marianne Osgood and step-grandmother Heather Smith Osgood, her uncles, Greg and Paul Osgood, Randy Neuberg, Peter, George and Steven Kurimay. Her aunts Sheila Neuberg, Cassandra Gryzewski, Karen Somma Osgood and Kieran Myers Osgood and several cousins. She also leaves all her other "little sisters" who she mentored in the art of style, beauty and how to be a lady. Special friend Cody Gneiting, and her favorite cat and kitten, Percy. "Beautiful girl, you left us far to soon. You were the sparkle in every room, the heart of your friends and family, an ultrabright light that lit up so many lives. You were the little girl wearing a pink boa and cowboy boots just because. The best big sister not just to Megg but to all her friends. Fiercely loyal to Zach and your parents. Always your mom's best friend. Your room-filling laughter will echo in our memory and your radiant smile will light the darkness. You were too large a life force to ever truly leave" Pat Donelan. The family would like to thank the medical staff in the ICU at UCONN Health. A memorial celebration will be planned for a future date as we would be painfully inept at planning something to her incredibly high standards so quickly. Donations can be made to the CT Humane Society or a local food bank. "Sunrise doesn't last all morning. A cloudburst doesn't last all day. Seems my love is up and has left with no warning. It's not always going to be this gray" George Harrison. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.