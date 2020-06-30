Alexander J. Bednarek, 95, of Farmington, beloved husband of the late Evelyn F. (Barnes) Bednarek, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 29th, 2020. Born April 20th, 1925 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine Bednarek. Alexander admirably and heroically served this nation during World War II in the United States Army Air Corps and obtained the rank of Sergeant and bravely and honorably served in the 3rd Emergency Rescue Squadron which operated in the Pacific theater rescuing downed pilots from certain death. He was a MOS waist gunner on a B-17 where he provided for the protection of the aircraft from enemy attacks directed at the mid-section of the aircraft, serving in 5 campaigns and achieving a Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry in action. Alexander received numerous medals and recognitions for his service including the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal. Prior to retiring, Alexander was a Project Manager with Combustion Engineering. He was a longtime communicant at the Church of St. Patrick in Farmington and for his service to the church, he was awarded the St. Joseph Medal by Archbishop Leonard P. Blair. He is survived by his son, James L. Bednarek and his wife Shirley C. Bednarek of Farmington, his grandson, Alex Bednarek of Farmington, and his granddaughter, Olivia Bednarek of Farmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00am in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington followed by burial with full military honors in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.