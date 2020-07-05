We were so fortunate to have you as part of our lives during your adolecense years. You brough so much joy. And, we still remember you telling us at the tender age of 7 that you were going to be a Funeral Director when you grew up.....you said you loved the beautiful black limos. We laughed, but it was the dream that you made into a reality. I regret that I was not able to cook you the Portuguese dinner , as we had discussed in

May. Rest in Peace dear Alex!

Forever in our hearts !

Our Deepest Sympathy to his family and loved ones.

Connie & Ceasar

Friend