Alexander James Kelsey 45 of Avon, died unexpectedly at home on April 16th 2019. He was a beloved son to Calixta Ramirez Kelsey and the late James Kelsey and proud father to two amazing sons, Dylan and Jacob.Born in Hartford on October 4th 1973, Alex spent his early years in Plainville before moving to Farmington. Alex worked as a truck driver for many years and most recently worked at an international manufacturing company in Avon.Anyone who ever knew Alex, knew that he would do anything for the people that he loved.He loved the outdoors, camping,grilling and walking along the Farmington River. In addition to his mother Calixta and his sons Dylan and Jacob, he was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by the mother of his sons, Jessica Kelsey, his brother Roland and his sons Devin, Brian and Nicolas. Also Christina Fischer and her children Crockett and Carina and their coon cat Gus who he was devoted to. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who he also loved.A celebration of life will be held at Casa Mia on the Green in Rocky Hill on Thursday April 25 at 5 pm. Share memories at http://www.berginfuneralhome.com