1/1
Alexander M. Hetzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander M. Hetzel, 50, of Marlborough, beloved husband to Jill (MacDonald) Hetzel, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Alex was born to Robert and Patricia (Sommers) Hetzel on November 29, 1969 in Manchester, Connecticut. He was a graduate of Manchester High School as well as New England Technical School. He did many jobs during his life but most recently was working at Whole Foods. Alex was a benevolent, kind and loving man. He not only had a tremendous love for his wife Jill, but for everyone else he met, whether he knew them or not, including his love of God. Alex was very adventurous in his younger years, he loved to zip line as well as proudly participating in the Outward-Bound program. Besides, his love for adventure, Alex loved the Star Wars movies. He had a passion for creating one of a kind jewelry and for finding new crafts to do with his dear friend and wife, Jill. Besides his wife and parents, Alex leaves behind a sister, Sara DeForge and her husband, Colin, a Mother-In-Law, Abby MacDonald, a Brother-In-Law, Luke MacDonald and his wife Kim, as well as a Nephew and Niece, Ryder and Vivian. A private graveside will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1PM which will be live streamed. Alex's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Farley-Sullivan Funeral, Glastonbury. To extend condolences, share a memory and for web streaming instructions, please visit Alex's webpage at FarleySullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 18, 2020
Having watched Alex's journey through his absolute joy when he created a new piece and shared it with the group was one of happines, evidenced by his big smile. Rest now our friend.
Eva
Friend
August 18, 2020
It’s been Just a short time knowing Alex, but his ambition for life was amazing. He was always excited to make jewelry . I loved seeing what he made❣ It was wonderful knowing him and his supportive wife Jill ❣. Much sympathy and prayers , Lisa Coffelt.
Lisa Coffelt
Friend
August 18, 2020
I met Alex and Jill through a love of jewelry making. R.I.P Alex
Joy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved