Alexander M. Hetzel, 50, of Marlborough, beloved husband to Jill (MacDonald) Hetzel, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Alex was born to Robert and Patricia (Sommers) Hetzel on November 29, 1969 in Manchester, Connecticut. He was a graduate of Manchester High School as well as New England Technical School. He did many jobs during his life but most recently was working at Whole Foods. Alex was a benevolent, kind and loving man. He not only had a tremendous love for his wife Jill, but for everyone else he met, whether he knew them or not, including his love of God. Alex was very adventurous in his younger years, he loved to zip line as well as proudly participating in the Outward-Bound program. Besides, his love for adventure, Alex loved the Star Wars movies. He had a passion for creating one of a kind jewelry and for finding new crafts to do with his dear friend and wife, Jill. Besides his wife and parents, Alex leaves behind a sister, Sara DeForge and her husband, Colin, a Mother-In-Law, Abby MacDonald, a Brother-In-Law, Luke MacDonald and his wife Kim, as well as a Nephew and Niece, Ryder and Vivian. A private graveside will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1PM which will be live streamed. Alex's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Farley-Sullivan Funeral, Glastonbury. To extend condolences, share a memory and for web streaming instructions, please visit Alex's webpage at FarleySullivan.com
.