Alexander W. Garewski, "Moose," husband of Louise A. Garewski, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Alexander S. and Lydia (Verbitsky) Garewski. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on January 6, 1935. He has been a resident of Plainville, CT since 1960. Alex graduated from New Britain High School (Class of 1953) where he met and married his classmate and best friend, Louise (Baruffi) Garewski, in 1957. After high school, Alex served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 with the Alaska Communications System. Following his service, he opened his own business, AWG Remodeling, which he operated for many years. He was a skilled craftsman who built three homes in his spare time. In his later years, he opened Connecticut Custom Cycles in Plainville, CT with his sons. Alex always found time to share his love of sports with his sons and coached Plainville Midget Football from its inception in the early 1970's. He always enjoyed watching his sons play Little League baseball, high school football and motocross racing. He built the home his family grew up in and built a summer home on Beaver Lake in Ware, MA. His final dream was to build a cabin in Vermont where his family enjoyed what the hill and country life had to offer while they escaped from their busy lives. He is a member of the Improved Order of Redman, Pequabuck Tribe #74 and past treasurer of the Plainville Citizens Organization. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three sons and two daughter-in laws, Jeffrey and Andrea Garewski, of Storrs, CT; Gary Garewski, of Plainville, CT; and David and Tammy Garewski, of Plainville, CT. He was Grampy to all of his grandchildren who he loved very much: Daniel Garewski and his wife, Megan Krell and great-grandson, Desmond; Alison Garewski and her husband, Steven Whitcomb and great-granddaughter, Norah; Katie Garewski, Taylor Garewski, Davia and Alexia Garewski who all brought him much joy. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Gloria Baruffi, of Newington, CT; brother-in-law, David Dudek, of Plainville, CT; and sister-in-law, Margie Fournier and her husband, Clifford, of Coventry, CT. He also leaves many special nephews, nieces and many friends. He was predeceased by his dear sister-in-law, Wendy Dudek, brother-in-law, Frederick Baruffi and special aunt, Sonia Verbitsky. Per his wishes, funeral services in celebration of Alex's life will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.