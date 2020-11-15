My father was my and my mother’s world. He was the most generous and caring person. He did for others, always putting others ahead of himself. He was humble, never boasted of his accomplishments and he certainly deserved to. He was an amazing man, the smartest person I know, with a beautiful smile. He could solve any problem, making the complex simple. He was always positive and made everyone around him feel the same. I would talk to my father almost every morning on the way to work. He always had a positive message. One of the last things he said was, I am going to be fine. I can never accept he is gone. The love of a daughter for a parent is eternal. I love you Duddsey, wish you could make this better like you always managed to do. I can’t stop crying . My heart is broken and there is an emptiness that can’t be filled. God bless you !. Love, Caroline

Caroline SKudlarek

Family