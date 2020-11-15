1/1
Alfons "Al" Skudlarek Sr.
1941 - 2020
Alfons "Al" Skudlarek, Sr., 79, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1941 in Germany, son of the late Stefan and Adelheid (Schurholtz) Skudlarek. Al was the loving husband of Hannelore (Schwarzbauer) Skudlarek for 58years. Al came to the United States in 1960 at the age of nineteen. He started Connecticut Tool and Cutter Inc, and has been in business for 55 years. He took great pride in his work. His motto was "customer first and produce a perfect product, no excuses". Al devoted his life to his work and family. In his spare time he enjoyed playing poker and golf. He was member of Chippanee Country Club, the Hartford Club, the Farmington Country Club, and too many professional organizations to list. Besides his wife Lori, Al is survived by his son Alfons Skudlarek, Jr. of VA; daughter Dr. Caroline Skudlarek of RI; two grandchildren; three brothers and their spouses and several nieces and nephews all living In Germany. He also leaves behind his work family and the many friends he has met during his career. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave.Forestville/Bristol. A service and entombment will be private. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Al's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
November 14, 2020
My father was my and my mother’s world. He was the most generous and caring person. He did for others, always putting others ahead of himself. He was humble, never boasted of his accomplishments and he certainly deserved to. He was an amazing man, the smartest person I know, with a beautiful smile. He could solve any problem, making the complex simple. He was always positive and made everyone around him feel the same. I would talk to my father almost every morning on the way to work. He always had a positive message. One of the last things he said was, I am going to be fine. I can never accept he is gone. The love of a daughter for a parent is eternal. I love you Duddsey, wish you could make this better like you always managed to do. I can’t stop crying . My heart is broken and there is an emptiness that can’t be filled. God bless you !. Love, Caroline
Caroline SKudlarek
Family
November 14, 2020
Al was always the perfect host and gentleman with a great smile. Wishing Lori, Caroline and Alfons, Jr. well during this difficult time.
James Leach
Friend
November 13, 2020
We all lost one of the best person who came into our lives. Always positive and most generous guy I ever was fortunate to be close with. I’ll never ever forget what you did for all of us. Rest In Peace Al.
Frank Prete
Family
November 13, 2020
Alfons was a great friend and we will miss him greatly!
Hartmut Geisselbrecht
Friend
