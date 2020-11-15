Alfons "Al" Skudlarek, Sr., 79, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1941 in Germany, son of the late Stefan and Adelheid (Schurholtz) Skudlarek. Al was the loving husband of Hannelore (Schwarzbauer) Skudlarek for 58years. Al came to the United States in 1960 at the age of nineteen. He started Connecticut Tool and Cutter Inc, and has been in business for 55 years. He took great pride in his work. His motto was "customer first and produce a perfect product, no excuses". Al devoted his life to his work and family. In his spare time he enjoyed playing poker and golf. He was member of Chippanee Country Club, the Hartford Club, the Farmington Country Club, and too many professional organizations to list. Besides his wife Lori, Al is survived by his son Alfons Skudlarek, Jr. of VA; daughter Dr. Caroline Skudlarek of RI; two grandchildren; three brothers and their spouses and several nieces and nephews all living In Germany. He also leaves behind his work family and the many friends he has met during his career. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave.Forestville/Bristol. A service and entombment will be private. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
