Alfonso Robinson Sr., the son of the late Bessie Taylor and Charles Robinson Sr., was born on May 1, 1949 in Humboldt, TN. He was converted to Christ at an early age at Morning Star Baptist Church. He graduated from Stigall High and continued his education at Paducah, KY Technical College. After graduation, he and his wife Barbara of 50 years of marriage moved to Hartford, CT. He was employed at Southern New England Telephone Company for 27 years where he worked as a Central Office Technician, and later retired from the Hartford Public School System as a Senior Desktop/PC LAN Technician after 15 years. Alfonso's passion was photography, bowling, computers, and tennis. Alfonso joined the Masonic order in Hartford, CT on March 6, 1993. He was active in several house and held many titles; among which were Worship Master, High Priest, Grand High Priest, Eminent Commander, RW Senior Grand Warden, RW Grand Lecturer, Thrice 111 Master, President of the Commanders of the Rite, RW Grand Photographer. Alfonso leaves to cherish his memories a loving and caring wife Barbara, three sons, Alfonso Robinson Jr. of Danbury, CT, Anthony Robinson of Hartford, CT, Dana Robinson of Bloomfield, CT, a daughter, Jasmine Robinson-Cooper of Bristow, VA, an adopted son, Richard Porter of Flossmoor, III, four grandchildren, Malik, Lauryn, Ceopal, Andrew, brothers Charles Robinson Jr., Edward Robinson of Hartford, CT, Percy Robinson and Terry Robinson of Humboldt, TN, an adopted family of twelve brothers and sisters (The Porter Family), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Bethel AME Church, 1153 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT with visitation at 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and a Masonic Service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. To leave a message of comfort for the Robinson family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019