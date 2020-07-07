1/1
Alfonzo L. Johnson
Alfonzo LaPree' Johnson, 41, of Farmington, beloved son of Valerie Johnson Chaney and Edwin Gonzales-Jimenez and stepson of Ronald Chaney, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born in Hartford, he lived in East Hartford, Simsbury and Farmington. He graduated from East Hartford High School and received his Batchelor's degree from college. Alfonzo had been a prep cook working with his sister in Unionville and at the Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. He enjoyed sports and coached football and basketball. Alfonzo loved to dance and was a loyal friend. He loved fishing and being around water. Adventurous and outgoing, Alfonzo, had a joyful spirit and was fun to be with. Besides his parents, he leaves two brothers Stephen Johnson and his wife Shakyra of Hartford, Christopher Johnson of West Hartford; sisters Victoria Ward of West Hartford and Stephanie Robinson of Farmington; nieces Gianna Russo and Serenity Johnson; nephew Christoper Johnson II; aunts April Johnson and her partner Michael Iverson and Diana Jimenez, and uncle Pedro Jimenez; many cousins; and a loyal friend Victor Laboy. His family will receive friends privately, Sunday, July 12, 2020 followed by a private Memorial Service at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. His family requests donations be made to a charity that supports addition recovery or a related charity of the donor's choice. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
